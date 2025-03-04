After a dull January, Bollywood films breathed a sigh of relief in the Valentine’s month. There were releases across various genres, including Loveyapa, Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, and Crazxy. But it was Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava that gave the Hindi cinema its first success this year. Scroll below for a detailed February 2025 report card.

There were high expectations from Bollywood films like Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar, which has enjoyed massive pre-release hype. While Sanam Teri Kasam continued the success streak for re-releases, most other outings turned out to be box office duds.

Take a look at the earnings of Bollywood films released in Feb 2025:

Loveyapa: 7.69 crores (Flop)

(Flop) Badass Ravikumar: 13.76 crores (Losing)

(Losing) Sanam Teri Kasam re-release: 35.55 crores (Super-hit)

(Super-hit) Chhaava: 479.30 crores * (Super-hit)

* (Super-hit) Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 9.86 crores*

Crazxy: 5 crores * (4 days)

* (4 days) Superboys Of Malegaon: 1.82 crores* (3 days)

Total: 552.98 crores

Chhaava is dominating the Feb 2025 box office with its 450 crore+ box office collections. It has contributed to almost 86% of the total earnings.

January 2025 Box Office

Unfortunately, Bollywood failed to welcome any new successes in January 2025. Sky Force remained the highest-grossing film but will end its theatrical run as a losing affair due to its high budget. Only Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani re-release continued its super-hit run and added more moolah to its kitty.

Take a look at the revised box office collection of Bollywood releases in January 2025:

YJHD re-release: 22.04 crores (Superhit)

(Superhit) Fateh: 18.87 crores (Flop)

(Flop) Azaad: 7.61 crores (Flop)

(Flop) Emergency: 20.48 crores (Flop)

(Flop) Sky Force: 134.91 crores * (Losing)

* (Losing) Deva: 33.97 crores* (Flop)

Total: 237.88 crores

Feb vs Jan 2025 Hindi Box Office

Thanks to Chhaava and Sanam Teri Kasam, the success ratio has jumped from 16% in January to 28% in February. It is also to be noted that Crazxy and some other releases are far from concluding their theatrical run, and may achieve success in the coming days. Hence, the ratio could further improve.

Bollywood has also made 132% higher collections in February, setting new benchmarks for releases in the coming months.

*theatrical run, yet to conclude.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 18: Falls Below 10 Crore For The First Time, Lagging Behind Stree 2 By Only 6% Earnings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News