Akshay Kumar is one of India’s most loved and praised movie actors. He enjoys a huge fanbase of over 58 million followers. Even apart from the love shown on social platforms, Akki has received a warm welcome for him whenever he arrives at any function or place. But did you know, the actor was once left bleeding after shaking his hands with a fan?

Read on to know what had actually happened and why was the Good Newwz star left bleeding.

Back in 2016, Akshay Kumar’s bodyguard had created a little drama while making an exit from the airport with the actor. What basically happened was that, while escorting the actor back from the airport, one of his bodyguards punched a fan who was trying to get a selfie with the actor.

Akshay Kumar was quite disturbed by the incident and apologised to the fan on social media. However, the actor also took a stand for his bodyguard by saying that we must look at the fan’s behaviour also. While explaining the whole fiasco to the Press Trust of India, the actor recalled a horrific incident where he was once left bleeding after a fan made a cut on his hand during their handshake. The actor mentioned that the fan had a razor between his two fingers, which he used to make a cut on the actor’s hand.

While talking more on the horrific encounter, Akshay Kumar said, “But about two to three years ago I was shaking hands with many people and suddenly I found my hand was bleeding. Then I realised someone had put a blade between his or her fingernails. So while shaking hands I got a cut. Now, whether it is madness, stupidity or ‘fan-pana’, you need to take care of these things as well.”

Thankfully, Khiladi Kumar has not been subjected to any such incidents since then. The actor made 2021 through his blockbuster film Sooryavanshi which was directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie shows the 3rd cop featuring in the director’s cop verses. The movie also starred Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh reprising their roles of Singham and Simmba respectively.

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Atrangi Re alongside actors, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush among others. The movie is directed by Aanand L. Rai and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

