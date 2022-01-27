Saloni Gaur prominently known by her comic name Nazma Aapi came into the limelight after her satirical take on almost everything went viral. On many occasions, Gaur has mimicked Bollywood’s controversy queen Kangana Ranaut and in the recent interview, the comedian opens up about getting lashed by the actress and reveals how she reacted to it.

She introduced her character Nazma in 2018 through which she address social issues along with that Saloni has created videos on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi pollution and the Union Budget 2020. In November 2020, she landed her own show Uncommon Sense With Saloni on Sony Liv.

Some of the videos of Saloni Gaur were renditions of Kangana Ranaut due to which the comedian has faced backlash from the actress on her social media. Addressing Kangana’s tweets, she told Hindustan Times, “We haven’t met but Kangana knows about it (my rendition). She lashed out at me a couple of times on social media. But that was fine. I really enjoyed reading what she wrote. I respect her for her acting skills; she’s wonderful. I don’t care about what she says because those are her personal belief system.”

Not just Kangana Ranaut, but her fans have also trolled Saloni Gaur for mimicking the Thalaivi actresses. Talking about the same, she adds, “I can stop doing these videos, any day any minute. I might mimic her but it’s me who call the shots since I write the scripts. People know me because of Nazma Aapi. If people troll me in a funny way, I don’t mind it. I’m not someone who cribs if people pick on me. Itna bahot criticism toh chalta hai.”

Lastly, talking about breaking her comic image after making her acting debut in an OTT show titled, Campus Diaries, she said, “What I’ve done so far is has largely been comedy. I did a satire show before. My sketches have also been comical. People haven’t seen me doing anything else apart from comedy. When I came to know that I’m supposed to play a relatively serious character who is rebellious, I thought it would be challenging. Hopefully, I’ll get more opportunities to act now.”

