Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan has never failed to amaze and entertain us with his ‘masala’ filled blockbusters. Apart from this acting career, this Khan is also known for his controversies and getting trolled for it.

Well, now a viral image of the Ready actor is doing rounds on social media, and this image of his is reminding many trolls of the famous cartoon character, Dora from Dora the Explorer. Read on to know the whole scoop below!

So, talking about the viral image of Salman Khan, an Instagram meme page has dug out and shared an old pic with the actor in quite a different avatar. The post shows a younger Salman wearing a lilac tee-shirt, which is tucked into light blue shorts. Salman completed the look wearing a Nike hat and had an umbrella in his hand. By the looks of it, the Kick actor also wore a backpack and a watch to complete the look. What’s funny about this post, is that the meme paged, titled it as ‘Dora the Explorer’.

For the unversed Dora the Explorer is a popular 90’s kid show. The show revolved around the fun adventures of Dora, who is a small girl wearing a pink top and orange shorts. While the color resemblance was slightly off, the old image still managed to set fire on social media. While many fans liked the look on Salman Khan in the pic, there were many who also trolled the actor brutally.

Taking it to the comment section of the meme page, one user said, “Iss Dora ko footpath nhi dikhta”. Another user commented, “Bhai, the killer 😛 “. While one user said, “Driver, no driving! Driver, no driving! “, there was one who wrote, “Gadi kidhar kya apko meri gadi dikh rahi he? “. While reacting to the post one user said, ” Deer explorer”.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be having a cameo in Aamir Khan’s much-awaited movie, Lal Singh Chadda. The actor will also be starring alongside Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3.

