South Korean boy band, BTS has gripped the hearts of millions of fans from all around the world. Well, amongst all these fans, the septet has even managed to steal the hearts of Bollywood’s sizzling actress Disha Patani.

The Malang actress has always been quite open about her love for K-drama, K-pop, and Anime. Well, during her recent AMA (ask me anything) session, Disha finally revealed her favourite BTS song. Read on to know the whole deets on actress below.

Recently, Disha Patani had held an ask me anything session on her Instagram account. The actress who enjoys a fan following of 49 million+ users was asked several questions on the social media platform. Some questions were in regards to which anime the actress was fond of watching. Another fan asked the actress about her bikini images to which the actress gave quite a sassy response to shut them up.

Well among all these random questions, what caught our eyes was one fan asking Disha Patani about her favourite BTS song. We all know that the actress is quite a big fan of the Korean boy band and is quite up to date with their tracks. While replying to the question, Disha stated on her Instagram stories that her fav BTS song was ‘Pied Piper.’

Woah! Quite a taste the lady has when it comes to K-pop songs.

Talking about the song, Pied Piper, the song was released back in 2017 via BTS’ album ‘Love Yourself: Her’.

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen along with Salman Khan in Radhe. The actress now has Ek Villain Returns, Yodha, and KTina present in her kitty.

Have you heard BTS’ ‘Pied Piper’? Make sure to drop down your answers in the comment section below!

