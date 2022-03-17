Will it enter the 100 Crore Club today? Well, chances there. After all, Tuesday collections for The Kashmir Files were 18 crores and now Wednesday has emerged as 19.05 crores, which is just unbelievable. That has pushed the overall collections to 79.25 crores. Now if there is further growth today and 20.75 crores come in then the film will turn out to be the fastest ever to reach the 100 crores mark to start at 3.55 crores and enter the 100 Crore Club.

Even otherwise, the only movie in history to have started around the same lines and score a century has been Pushpa (Hindi). It opened at 3.33 crores and then scored a century too, albeit in its seventh week. Here, The Kashmir Files is aiming to do that on its seventh day, which pretty much signifies the mayhem that it is creating at the box office. During its entire lifetime the best day for Pushpa (Hindi) was the 17th day when it brought in 6.25 crores (it was the first Sunday of the New Year). Now imagine how much The Kashmir Files could end up doing tomorrow due to Holi.

A once in a lifetime phenomenon, The Kashmir Files has now collected 79.25 crores and since it’s Holi holiday tomorrow, the late evening and night shows would be well occupied as well. With that, the film will have a chance to score a century and go down in the history books.

Blockbuster.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

