Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was the one to launch the Hindi teaser of filmmaker Mani Ratnams magnum opus “Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1” (PS1) digitally.

He has launched it on Friday at 6 p.m.

The film, the first part of which will release on September 30 this year, will release in five languages — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The film is based on the classic Tamil novel “Ponniyin Selvan” by eminent writer Kalki.

“Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1” has the best in business handling each of its departments. A.R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman.

National Award winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam’s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

Lyca Productions presents PS-1. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman.

In other news, it took 18 talented craftsmen to turn into reality the designs of three gifted designers who were assigned the task of designing jewellery for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor, in director Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Only recently, the unit of the film chose to release the first look of Queen Nandini, played by Aishwarya Rai in the film.

The jewellery sported by the character Nandini in the film is handcrafted, and has been recreated to give audiences the impression that they were from the Chola era.

The jewellery, designed by Kishandas and Co of Hyderabad, involved three artisans/jewellery designers while the making took around six months for the total process from inspiration, to studying history, to character specification and had 18 craftsmen working on it.

What Nandini is wearing consists of authentic art forms which include necklaces made in traditional kundan setting and a wide range of accessories including vanki, rings and jhumkas set in uncuts and precious gems which include emeralds, rubies and yellow sapphires.

