Sandra Bullock has always been one of the most-celebrated actors of the film industry ever since she made her acting debut back in 1987. The actress has presented the audience with a variety of hits in the last few years and continues to be one of the most critically-acclaimed artists ever. Back in 2014, she appeared at the Oscars in a beautiful royal blue velvet gown and our jaws unanimously dropped, to say the least.

For the unversed, the Miss Congeniality star has lately been gearing up for the release of her next venture, Bullet Train, which is all set to hit the market on the fifth of this month. The movie has been directed by David Leitch and is an adaptation of a book with the same name. Apart from Sandra, the film also features popular actors like Brad Pitt and Joey King, which is why the hype around this actioner is also quite high.

Back in 2014, Sandra Bullock was by far one of the best dressed celebrities at the Oscars as she opted for a stunning blue Alexander McQueen gown which instantly left the viewers smitten. The strapless evening dress had a monotonous pattern with velvet texture and was tactfully styled with just the right accessories and makeup.

The dark blue gown had a tail that dragged around the venue and had thick pleats falling free from her waist to the floor. The otherwise figure-hugging evening outfit also had a few pleats around the torso which added on to the elegance of the dress.

In accessories, Sandra Bullock had opted for a pair of stone earrings which stood in contrast with the dark colour of the dress and her hair was set to one side with prominent brown curls. In makeup, the Bird Box star was seen with thick eyeliner and simple nude pink lipstick, which let the sophisticated dress speak for itself. Have a look.

According to several reports, Sandra Bullock’s gown was worth a whopping $40,000 which, when converted, comes up to ₹ 3141266 in the current market. Isn’t that fascinating?

