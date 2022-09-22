Ace comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday (September 21) after being hospitalized for around 40 days at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest on August 10. While the nation mourns his loss, stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi’s remark on his demise has irked the public.

For the unversed, Rohan is a comedian, writer, actor, YouTuber, performer and television presenter. He is well known for being one of the key people of All India Bakchod (AIB). While Joshi has since deleted his remark and even posted a clarification, he is still being massively and brutally trolled on social media for his ‘toxic’ words. Read on.

Atul Khatri took to Instagram and posted a picture of Raju Srivastava writing, “RIP Rajubhai. You were such an inspiration to so many. Whenever you went on stage you lit it up. Your presence was such that when people just saw you there was an automatic smile on their faces. You will be truly missed. A big loss for the Indian Stand-up Comedy scene.” It was to this that Rohan Joshi had posted his now-deleted comment.

Rohan Joshi responded to Khatri’s post writing, “We haven’t lost a thing. Whether it was Karma whether it was the roast or any comic in the news. Raju Srivastav took every opportunity he ever got to sh*t on newer comics, especially after the new wave of stand-up started. He went on every f*ckall news channel every time he was invited to go sh*t on an upcoming art form and call it offensive just because he couldn’t understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone’s right to say something even if you don’t agree. F*ck him and good riddance.”

This comment of Rohan has irked the public with many taking to different social media platforms to bash and criticise him for his toxicity. Among them was actor Sikandar Kher – who shared a screenshot of Joshi’s comment on his Instagram Stories. The actor slamming him wrote, “There are always people that will not be the ideal way we think they should be. But, that’s life and we as humans and humanity should deal with it for our own health and happiness (in my opinion).” He continued, “But, after reading this about someone who’s passed away too soon, I am just sad to see that a young man who might be funny and witty, probably lacks a huge dose of humanity. #unfortunate #disheartening and very very very #uncool. Ps: took a lot for me to be this polite.”

Some other comments made by netizens while calling out Rohan Joshi for his comment following Raju Srivastava’s death read, “Rohan joshi has deleted the pathetic comment after getting bashed by people. He’s justified saying he was angry and it’s not time for his “personal feelings”. His Personal feelings filled with toxic hatred & venom. No wonder, he calls other hate mongers & intolerant.” Another wrote, “I am pretty much sure @thetanmay would never react in such way when Sunil Pal will die like Rohan Joshi did on death of Raju Srivastava. Personal Grudges aside, someone had died dude. I was completely shocked to see that comment by Rohan, have nothing more to say.”

Owing to the backlash he received from social media users soon after he posted the comment, Rohan Joshi immediately deleted his comments. While that comment is now no longer visible, the standup comedian later clarified why he posted what he did. He wrote, “Yehi soch kar delete kiya kyuki after a minute of anger I realised today is not about my personal feelings. Sorry if it hurt and thanks for the perspective.”

According to Raju Srivastava’s nephew Kushal Srivastava, the comedian passed away yesterday after suffering a second cardiac arrest.

May his soul rest in peace.

