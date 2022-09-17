For the last few days, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha has been regularly making headlines. A while ago, we heard about his exit from TMKOC. Post that, some reports stated about alleged differences between him and the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi. And now, as Sachin Shroff has replaced him in a titular role, fans are asking makers to bring back Shailesh. Amid all these, we today look back at a throwback incident where Shailesh went a bit far while praising Narendra Modi.

For those who aren’t aware, Shailesh is a hardcore poet and writer. More than an actor, Shailesh is a passionate poet and writer. The TMKOC fame actor is politically aware and loves to share his thoughts through hard-hitting satires. Back in 2019, at Khaasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav, Shailesh was invited as one of the guests. He used the stage to appreciate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While talking about the martyrs of the country, Shailesh Lodha praised Narendra Modi’s aggression in dealing with India’s enemies. He dedicated a few lines to Modi but went a bit far as he used a word like ‘napunsak’. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor had said, “Sach Hai, Iraade Hamaare Vidhwansak Nahi Hai Aur Akaaran Yudh Ke Hum Prashansak Nahi Hai…Ahinsak Ke Pujari Hai Hum Lekin Sun Le Duniya Ahinsak Hai Hum, Napunsak Nahi Hai.”

Its English translation means, “It’s a truth, we (the people of India) don’t possess motives of a destroyer and we don’t favour war, we believe in non-violence but that doesn’t mean we are impotent.”

Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, Shailesh Lodha left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah a few weeks back. The reason behind the exit is said that Shailesh wanted to explore new opportunities, which wasn’t happening due to his TMKOC contract. Some reports even state that he had some differences with the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

