Munmun Dutta is one actress in the television industry who needs no introduction at all. She rose to fame with her role of ‘Babita ji’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the rest is history. Be it her quirky sense of humour or her aesthetic and colourful Instagram feed, the beauty never misses an opportunity to make heads turn wherever she goes. Now, the actress is channelling her inner Shin Ha-ri from her favourite Korean drama and has gotten bangs and to be honest, she has totally nailed the look. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Shin happens to be a part of ‘A Business Proposal’ and plays one of the protagonists on the show. The show is available on Netflix and enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. And one of the ardent happens to be none other than Munmun. The diva shared pictures of herself donning her new hair cut and looks pretty as ever in it.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Munmun Dutta wrote, “A little change 😉 Channeling my inner Shin Ha-Ri and Valeria with my new cut fringes. Loving it 🥰Kim Se-Jeong from #Kdrama Business Proposal and Diana Gomez from Valeria, two shows that I have been obsessed with recently, are my immediate inspiration for the fringe 😍”

That indeed is looking great on Munmun!

The Taarak Mehta beauty can actually audition for a K-Drama and will be shortlisted in no time for the same. Hehe!

What are your thoughts on Munmun Dutta getting inspired by her favourite K-drama character of Shin Ha-ri and getting bangs? Tell us in the comments below.

