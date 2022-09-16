The Kapil Sharma Show is currently in the news for its 3rd season. The comedian has returned to the silver screen with a new instalment sans some of his team members like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Chandu Chaiwala aka Chandan Prabhakar. On the other hand, his ex teammate, Ali Asgar revealed if he will make his comeback on the show.

Advertisement

Ali, who played Nani in The Kapil Sharma Show, is currently shaking a leg on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Advertisement

Ali Asgar recently opened up about his differences with The Kapil Sharma Show and if there are any chances of him getting back on the show. While the actor confirmed that there were no major issues other than about his character and creativeness, he hinted that only time will tell whether or not he will unite with Kapil Sharma.

Speaking to News18, Ali Asgar said, “You never know honestly. You can’t predict. Maine kabhi socha nahi tha ke main nahi kar raha rahunga. Toh abhi bhi main nahi bol sakta ke main karunga ya nahi. (I never thought I wouldn’t be a part of the show anymore so I can’t tell if I would reunite with him as well). It depends on the situation.”

“Unfortunately what has happened is, after the incident (him quitting the show), there has been no communication. There was a miscommunication, kabhi we missed each others’ call aur humari mulakat kahi pe nahi ho payi so abhi filhaal toh nahi bol sakta ke main karunga ya nahi karunga (We never got a chance to meet so it is difficult to say if we would reunite or not),” Ali Asgar added further.

The comedian, who portrayed Nani on The Kapil Sharma Show went on to reveal the reason behind his decision to quit the comedy show. He stated, “My difference was regarding the character, the creativeness. Iske ilawa aur koi baat nahi. Aisi koi bahut badi wajah nahi hai ke main nahi kar raha hoon aur main nahi karunga (There is nothing besides the creative difference. There is no such big reason behind me not doing the show or never doing the show in the future). The day something good comes up, we might be together again. Ye toh waqt hi batayega (Only time will tell).”

Hmmm…! No matter what, we still miss him on the show. How many of you want to see Ali Asgar back on The Kapil Sharma Show?

Must Read: Munawar Faruqui Asks “Kya Phoonk Ke Kar Rahe Ho?” As A Website Spreads His Break-Up Rumours With Nazila

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram