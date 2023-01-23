Kriti Sanon who is currently promoting Shehzada was papped in the city earlier today looking all pretty and nice. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead and is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was released in 2020. Kriti wore a sensuous outfit that came with a plunging neckline top and a matching thigh-high pencil skirt and netizens are now reacting to it on social media comparing her look with Uorfi Javed. Scroll below to watch the video.

Now for those of you who don’t know, Uorfi’s name has become synonymous with fashion. Her extraordinary and sartorial wardrobe has become the talk of the town and netizens off troll her day to day looks. Now coming back to the topic, fans on social media slammed Kriti’s latest look and that it reminded them of Javed’s fashion sense.

Kriti Sanon donned a pastel yellow coloured crop top that came with a plunging neckline and zip at the back. She styled her look with a matching thigh-high pencil skirt and accessorised her outfit with golden hoop earrings and bangles.

The Shehzada actress styled her chic outfit with transparent heels and donned a slick hairdo. Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s video below:

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Muze to urffi lagi 😂😂”

Another user commented, “Ek pal ke liye laga ki urfi Javed hai😜”

A third user commented, “Behen thoda khaaya kar.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Kriti Sanon’s latest fashionable outing as they compared her with Uorfi Javed? Tell us in the comments below.

