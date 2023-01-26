Recently, the Oscar nominations for the year 2023 were announced and RRR’s Naatu Naatu bagged a nomination in ‘Best Original Song’ category, making us all proud and how. Prior to that, the MM Keeravani composition won the Golden Globes award in the same category and SS Rajamouli along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan attended the event. Now, in a recent interview , Anupam Kher has opened up on Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files not getting nominated at the Academy Awards and gave an insightful answer to it. Scroll below to read the scoop!

TKF was released in 2022 and nobody expected it to be such a huge hit at the box office when other Bollywood films were struggling in theatres. Besides Kher, it also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles and is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir and has become a topic of discussion in the country.

Now in a recent interview with Brut India, Anupam Kher has opened up on Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files not bagging an Oscar nomination and said, “If now RRR has won Critics Choice award, and RRR has won the best song at Golden Globes, it is the greatest feeling for Indian cinema. Why should (we) not we celebrate? So, there must be obviously some problem with The Kashmir Files. I am the first person, who sort of tweeted that because I genuinely felt ‘wow the song Naatu Naatu, the whole crowd is dancing on that’.”

Anupam Kher continued and said, “Because till now whatever films that they (western audiences) acknowledged were about poverty of Indians, about some foreigner, who has made a film, whether it is Richard Attenborough or Danny Boyle about Indians (but from a Western outlook). This is the first time a Hindustani film or Telugu film or whatever, an Indian film, has entered the mainstream of cinema.”

Besides RRR’s Naatu Naatu, short-films ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and ‘All That Breathes’ also got nominated at the Academy Awards.

What are your thoughts about Anupam Kher supporting Naatu Naatu getting nominated at the Oscars while his film The Kashmir Files getting snubbed? Tell us in the space below!

