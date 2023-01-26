Disha Patani is undeniably one of the hottest Bollywood actors and enjoys a loyal fanbase on social media. The beauty is admired for her dedication to fitness and she never misses an opportunity when it comes to dishing out fashion goals and loves giving a sneak peek into her life.

Disha enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 56 million followers. The actress is also Pap’s favourite as she always gets clicked. The actress is one of the major head turners. But as much as she is admired for her sartorial fashion choices, she often gets targeted by trolls as well. Recently, she was spotted at the airport where the actress happily posed for the shutterbugs and flaunted her s*xy slender waist. However, as soon as the video went viral, netizen body shamed the actress and left some nasty comments. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In a viral video of Instant Bollywood, Disha Patani can be seen heading towards the airport. The actress went for a casual airport style, choosing a pair of white trousers, a grey crop top, and sunglasses to complete the ensemble. Netizens cruelly mocked her for being skinny as she smiled for the Paps. Many people called the actress “Kuposhit” and subjected her to body shaming.

A user wrote, “Agar Khati hai toh jaata kahan hai?”

Another user was quick to respond and wrote, “Isey Fitness nhi Kuposhan Kehte hai.”

“Hamare yahan isey Kuposhit kaha jaata hai”, another comment read.

One of the users compared her to Poonam Pandey and wrote, “Yeh Poonam Pandey ban kar kaha ghoom rahi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

This is not the first time when netizens have trolled Disha as she often gets targeted by them for her bold choices.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Disha Patani? Is it fair to body shame someone? Let us know in the comments section below!

