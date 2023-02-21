Sonu Nigam Manhandled In By The Son Of A Local MLA In Mumbai
Sonu Nigam manhandled in Mumbai during performance(Photo Credit –Instagram/Twitter)

Popular singer Sonu Nigam on Monday was manhandled allegedly by the members of Shiv Sena (UBT) amid a performance in the Chembur area here.

According to media reports, Nigam was performing when the son of a local MLA, reportedly associated with Shiv Sena (UBT) misbehaved with the ‘Abhi mujhme kahin’ singer’s manager.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The alleged person asked the singer’s manager to get off the stage and when Sonu Nigam was getting, and ended up pushing the singer.

According to reports, the individual also pushed Nigam‘s friend, and both have suffered injuries.

A video on social media is doing the rounds where an individual is seen pushing Sonu Nigam and his friend. It is spreading like a wildfire on different social media platforms and netizens are demanding a quick action.

Must Read: Shehzada Star Kartik Aaryan Gets Challan From Mumbai Police For Parking His Lamborghini On Wrong Side!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out