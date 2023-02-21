Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He enjoys a massive fan following not just in the country but throughout the world. However, sometimes fans take it too far when they meet their idols.

Even though Bollywood celebs lead the pack when it comes to die-hard and freaky fans from all across the globe, cricketers are not too far behind either. Virat’s fan girl is making the internet rounds in the viral video down below, but not for the right reasons.

In the viral video below, a fan girl is seen in the video kissing Virat Kohli’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds while filming the entire scene. In addition, the girl keeps kissing the statue on the lips, much to the discomfort of other museum visitors, rather than giving it a peck on the cheek.

Yeh dekhne se pehle main mar kyu nahi gayi😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vpTjmGXNUy — Viratian forever! (@viratdiaries_) February 19, 2023

As the video of the girl fangirling over Virat Kohli goes viral, netizens began to criticize the girl and call it nothing short of cringe. Many others stated they couldn’t bring themselves to watch it. Other users also cautioned against handling the wax figures, saying that doing so may swiftly damage them because they had taken a lot of time and skill to assemble.

Yuck. Imagine if the roles were reversed and it was a guy doing this to a girl mannequin.. What would society have thought of it — Shishir Srivastava (@Shishir1610) February 20, 2023

Goli mar deni chahiye ea ladrki ho🤭🤣🤣🤣 — khushbu Singh (@khushbu09978895) February 20, 2023

Nibbi 😵 — Soumyadip 🦁 ( Fan account )( inactive) (@cloakgoat616) February 19, 2023

What is this creepy behaviour — Tired _Ningen (@Baka_otokoo) February 20, 2023

Cringe nibbi — CHEEKU 🇮🇳(mostly inactive ) (@CricCrazy_1) February 20, 2023

I condemn this act nobody should allowd to do this without the permission of @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli — ✨️डाडो 💀 होजो✨️||🇮🇳 (@bhadwengerr) February 20, 2023

Literally I never met physically with any die heart female fan of Virat Kohli 😅🙏 — Ayush_💡KNOW💡 (@99_tikendra) February 19, 2023

While Virat Kohli is one of the most successful cricketers of his generation, on the personal front, he has been married to actor Anushka Sharma since 2017. The couple’s daughter Vamika was born in 2021.

