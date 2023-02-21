Virat Kohli's Fangirl Kisses The Cricketer's Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds In The Viral Video; Read On
Virat Kohli’s Fangirl Kisses The Cricketer’s Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds In The Viral Video, Netizens Say: “What Is This Creepy Behaviour” ( Photo Credit – Instagram ; Twitter )

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He enjoys a massive fan following not just in the country but throughout the world. However, sometimes fans take it too far when they meet their idols.

Even though Bollywood celebs lead the pack when it comes to die-hard and freaky fans from all across the globe, cricketers are not too far behind either. Virat’s fan girl is making the internet rounds in the viral video down below, but not for the right reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the viral video below, a fan girl is seen in the video kissing Virat Kohli’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds while filming the entire scene. In addition, the girl keeps kissing the statue on the lips, much to the discomfort of other museum visitors, rather than giving it a peck on the cheek.

As the video of the girl fangirling over Virat Kohli goes viral, netizens began to criticize the girl and call it nothing short of cringe. Many others stated they couldn’t bring themselves to watch it. Other users also cautioned against handling the wax figures, saying that doing so may swiftly damage them because they had taken a lot of time and skill to assemble.

While Virat Kohli is one of the most successful cricketers of his generation, on the personal front, he has been married to actor Anushka Sharma since 2017. The couple’s daughter Vamika was born in 2021.

Must Read: Hera Pheri 3 Shoot Starts With Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty & The Die-Hard Fans Are Roaring “Abhi Mazzaa Aayega Na Bhidu!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out