Actress-turned-film producer and author Twinkle Khanna shared a picture featuring her and her superstar father Rajesh Khanna on their “shared birthday.”

She took to Instagram, where she dropped a black and white picture of Rajesh Khanna along with his little girl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories,” Twinkle wrote as the caption on their birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Several celebrities took to the comment section to wish Twinkle Khanna and her late father.

Tahira Kashyap wrote: “Precious.”

Actor Bobby Deol dropped several red heart emojis.

Twinkle Khanna’s father Rajesh Khanna, who is called as the ‘first superstar of Hindi cinema’, starred consecutively in a record 15 solo hero successful films between 1969 and 1971. He was the highest-paid actor in Hindi cinema throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Rajesh made his debut in 1966 with ‘Aakhri Khat’ which was India’s first official Oscar Entry in 1967. He died on 18 July 2012, after a period of illness.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s Epic Transformation From ‘Mommy’ To ‘Oh Mommy!’ Gets Lauded By Netizens, One Says “Yeh Banegi Santoor Wali Mummy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News