Deepika Padukone is all set to feature in the Telugu movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The actress plays Sumathi, a pregnant woman in Nag Ashwin’s science fiction mythological drama. It also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. On June 19, the makers held an event in Mumbai, and the main cast marked their attendance to interact with the media.

Rana Daggubati hosted the Kalki 2898 AD event. At the event, he spoke to the actors about their experience working with Nag Ashwin on such a grand project. Deepika Padukone, who is pregnant in real life, joked about still being in character. The Piku actress also talked about Nag’s genius vision to make the film.

Deepika Padukone On Kalki 2898 AD

When Rana Daggubati invited Deepika Padukone on stage, the actress entered with a big smile and looked gorgeous in a black dress. Rana said, “You have been pushed into being a method actor. I can see you are still in character.” Deepika quipped, “I mean, the movie went on for three years, so I thought, why not just a few months more?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

About Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone stated, “What I can definitely say is that it is unlike anything we have experienced or seen before. I remember doing narration for this film during Covid. Nagi was there, and I was on the other end. Much like Kamal sir said, I think you will see sparks of genius in him, even though it’s just his second or third movie. You could tell that as he was narrating… that wasn’t much on paper, but it was all in his mind.”

The Jawan actress added, “Every time he spoke, and even now, when you look into his eyes, you can see the entire visual of what he has envisioned over the years, which is so clear. That’s the only time, and I mean it in a good way, you can hear him speak. He speaks so articulately because that’s the one thing he is completely consumed by and passionate about.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Saswata Chatterjee, Shobhana and others. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on June 27, 2024.

Must Read: Exclusive! “Kalki 2898 AD Will Not Be A Record-Breaking Box Office Success But Will Recover Its Budget”: Astrological Predictions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News