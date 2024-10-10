Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan led Vettaiyan has finally arrived in the theatres worldwide. The Tamil action drama has received highly favorable reviews from critics and audiences. The final advance booking collection from the overseas circuit is out. Scroll below for a detailed comparison with The GOAT.

Vettaiyan marks the 170th film of Rajinikanth as the lead actor. It also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan in the Tamil films. Directed by T. J. Gnanavel, the action drama is reportedly made on a budget above 200 crores. The initial reviews are highly favorable and it seems the film will achieve major milestones at the box office.

Final Advance Booking Sales

As per Nishit Shaw, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer has surpassed expectations as it grossed $2.1 million (INR 17.6 crores) in the overseas. This includes paid premieres and pre-sales for the opening day.

Take a look at Vettaiyan final pre-sales in the international circuit below:

North America (USA/CAN): INR 7.85 crores ($935K)

UK- INR 1.37 crores (£125K)

Australia- INR 90.89 lakhs (A$ 161K)

New Zealand- INR 8.1 lakhs (NZ$ 16K)

Gulf- INR 2.44 crores ($291K)

Malaysia- INR 1.3 crores (RM 716K)

Singapore- INR 88.6 lakhs (S$ 138K)

Sri Lanka- INR 20 lakhs (LKR 70 lakh)

Vettaiyan vs The GOAT Pre-Sales

Thalapathy Vijay led The Greatest Of All Time had raked in 30.22 crores gross ($3.6 million) via pre-sales in the overseas market. Unfortunately, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s films remain almost 42% lower. But the film has done exceptionally well if one considers an individual run. Hopefully, the biggie will achieve bigger milestones in its lifetime run.

More about Vettaiyan

The supporting cast features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak.

Vettaiyan has been released in theatres on October 10, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Jigra Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): 16X Increase In Show Count, 1569% Growth In Pre-Sales – Alia Bhatt’s Film Is Set For A Promising Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News