The Wedding Guest: Radhika Apte Wins Accolades Globally For Her Brilliant Perfomance

One of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, Radhika Apte is on a global domination spree. The dusky beauty has been garnering rave reviews from international publications for her recently released film in America, The Wedding Guest.

After creating an impact on the globe with Sacred Games, Radhika Apte is now winning accolades for her impeccable skill to slip into any character with utmost ease.

Amassing praises from prominent names like the New York Times, New York Post, APN News, The Young Folks, Indiewire, amongst others, Radhika Apte has turned into a global phenomenon.

Appreciating the chemistry of Radhika Apte and Slumdog Millionaire fame Dev Patel, New York Times said, “Patel and Apte’s chemistry approaches scalding levels as their characters grow closer.”

Praising the articulate details of Radhika Apte’s portrayal New York Post said, “Apte’s character stays largely an enigma throughout, but her palpable frustration with the men and culture around her — plus the chance to vicariously visit Goa, that jewel of an Indian seaside getaway — makes The Wedding Guest worth an RSVP.

Vouching for the chemistry of the actress with Dev Patel, APN News said, “Patel and Apte have slow-burning chemistry. Their characters didn’t exactly meet-cute — remember the zip ties and duct tape? — and rushing from hotel room to bus stations isn’t exactly conducive to emotional connection. Above all, they are smooth, cool, resourceful and unruffled.”

Shining bright in her portrayal Radhika won the praise of The Young Folks, “Radhika Apte is a revelation as Samira. Primarily a Bollywood and stage actress, I admit to never having seen her work before this, but she’s fantastic. She’s able to match Patel in their scenes together and provides insight into a woman who’s revealed to be actively aware of why she is kidnapped while rising to the task of equal partnership with Jay. She allows Jay room to become comfortable with vulnerability, while also being vulnerable herself. She’s open, but can be just as distant as he is. Apte and Patel simply carry the movie with the power of their performances and chemistry, often using the silence in their scenes to convey more than words can.”

Hailing the chemistry of the two actors, Indiewire said, “Patel and Apte have enough raw chemistry to stave off boredom, but Winterbottom’s leading man often appears to be searching the countryside for a better movie that might be able to make something of his character. A Bond movie, perhaps.”

Applauding the effortless acting of Radhika, Rodger Ebert said, “Apte so convincingly plays the victim, the character shift is almost too subtle. She’s trying to escape her family and an unwanted marriage, and Jay becomes her last ticket out from that situation. Later, she becomes more confident in winning over Jay’s trust, and she appears remorseless, actively flirting with the man hired to kidnap her. It’s a sleight of hand trick she plays very well.”

Another comment on chemistry by New York Vulture read, “The chemistry between Patel and Apte is exciting; they’re both beautiful, but mournfully so.”

Entertainment Weekly praised the actress saying, “Apte, part femme fatale, part heedless girl, is gorgeous to watch.”

After a phenomenal year in 2018, with remarkable performances in every medium, Radhika Apte has been omnipresent. Taking a head start this year, the actress has begun the schedule for her next in Lucknow.

