Captain Marvel Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Brie Larson’s BLOCKBUSTER Debut In India!

Captain Marvel Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Brie Larson is finally here! Those who were waiting for Captain Marvel, because it was her who was called by Nick Fury (Samuel. L Jackson) towards the end of the film, she’s here to stay for long.

The last movie before the epic finale Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel has been gaining steam at the Indian box office since day 1. The movie has not-so-surprisingly took one of the best openings of 2019 beating many Bollywood movies too.

According to the early trends, the movie has collected in the range of 14-16 crores on its day 1. Yea, it’s nowhere near its father franchise Avengers: Infinity War‘s day 1 which was over 30 crores, but this is in itself one of the best opening days of Hollywood films in India.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Danvers’ journey as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967, Captain Marvel also stars Oscar-winning Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law.

Recently Larson also said that her strength training didn’t just transform her physically, but also helped her prepare mentally.

“A huge part of Captain Marvel is her strength. I knew if I could go through that experience, I would get closer to her and I’d understand her,” she said.

Captain Marvel released in India on March 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

