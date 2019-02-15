Avengers: Endgame: Marvel India Associates With AR Murugadoss For Tamil Translation

Avengers: Endgame is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of the year – with fans across the country eagerly waiting to witness the grand conclusion. In an endeavor to present the film to fans in their local language; Marvel India has associated with one of Kollywood’s most renowed screenwriter AR Murugadoss to pen down the script and dialogues for Avengers: Endgame in Tamil.

Indian fans loved the high-octane Super Hero action drama in Avengers: Infinity War; making it the highest Hollywood grosser in India with much of the box office contribution coming from South. And now, Avengers: Endgame has the entire country holding on to their breath, bracing themselves to witness the aftermath of Thanos’ snap with 50% of the population getting wiped out. The Indian fans Down South have been equally excited; given that the Tamil trailer has been trending with a total of 5.5 million+ views and counting! To further enhance the viewing experience for Tamil fans, AR Murugadoss will be stepping in to script and recreate the dialogues for the larger-than-life action drama.

“I have always admired the story, spectacle and scale that Marvel brings to its movies, and Avengers: Endgame is going to be one such powerhouse of a film that has the whole country excited. As a writer and a film-maker and now a fan – thanks to my son Aaditya, I am thrilled to be a part of this phenomenon which brings together a galaxy of powerful characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and more. I have tried to bring in an interesting local flavor to the movie without compromising on the original thought and certainly hope that fans will look forward to watching the Tamil version of the film,” said AR Murugadoss.

“South India has emerged as one of the crucial markets for Marvel and we have always had a special focus on super serving the Marvel fans in south as well. With the celebrated writer -AR Murugadoss, we are bringing alive the magnificence and grandeur of the film in a language that the audiences prefer. We hope all the fans will appreciate this effort and enjoy this epic spectacle in Tamil as well,” said Bikram Duggal, Head- Studio Entertainment, Marvel India”

Avengers: Endgame releases in Indian Theaters on 26th April in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

