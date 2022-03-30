RRR is enjoying a glorious run at the box office and its numbers are indicative of its true pan-Indian appeal. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film yesterday crossed the 100 crore mark with its Hindi version. It has helped both the stars to make their smashing debut in Koimoi’s Stars Power Index, also known as Star Ranking.

Just a few hours back, we carried a story of Directors’ Power Index, in which director SS Rajamouli jumped two places up in ranking by surpassing Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kabir Khan. Now, both the heroes have entered the Stars’ Power Index. Below is all you need to know.

For those who don’t know, the star ranking consists of actors with their Bollywood films making it to 100 crore, 200 crore and other coveted clubs. So here, we’ll be only considering the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli‘s film which crossed 100 crores. With the film hitting a century, Jr NTR and Ram Charan have been credited with 100 points. Both are now placed below Kartik Aaryan in the charts as Kartik’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had a bit more collection (108.71 crores) than RRR’s current total (107.59 crores).

Recently, Allu Arjun too made his debut in the charts with Pushpa (Hindi) hitting the 100 crore mark.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who essayed the ruthless cop RRR, thanked his fans on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday. “Thank you for the immense love and admiration for Rajamouli Garu’s RRR. My warmest thanks to each everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm,” Ram wrote in a sweet note on social media.

