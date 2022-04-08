American superhero film The Batman starring Robert Pattinson was released worldwide on March 4. The film received tremendous success at the box office. Even though the film was criticized for its run time, it received praises for the performances.

Matt Reeves directorial ended its fifth week in theatres and has managed to earn $352.5 million in the US. The film is now entering the sixth weekend and trade experts are looking at $6.6 million for the flick. Latest reports now claim that the film is set to become the fourth biggest blockbuster post-Covid-era. Scroll down to know more.

As per the latest report from Forbes magazine, The Batman has outgrossed films that were released since 2019 like No Time to Die ($774 million), China’s The Battle of Lake Changjin ($905 million, mostly in China) and Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.89 billion except China).

It is said that Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch is a strong candidate to leap to second or third place in the box office race. Latest reports claim that the 28th Marvel Cinematic Universe film has managed to earn a shattering number through advance booking.

Comicbook report revealed, that Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness has recorded $351.8 million at the domestic (US) box office, leaving behind The Batman. The record-breaking numbers were expected after Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home and other MCU projects paved way for the multiverse.

Moreover, Jurassic World: Dominion (June 10), Minions: The Rise of Gru (July 1) and Thor: Love & Thunder (July 8) also have a reasonable chance to surpass the Robert Pattinson starrer box office collection.

