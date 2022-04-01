Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be one the “biggest” films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, teases Benedict Cumberbatch. The actor first appeared as the sorcerer in the 2016 movie, which opened to positive reviews from critics and fans. He also featured in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and more recently in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Now, his second standalone film as the Marvel superhero is about to hit the theatres on 6th May. Several rumours about cameos of many heroes like Tom Cruise’s Iron Man, Morbius, Professor X, Loki, have been making the news.

It seems like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might be the biggest MCU film to date, which means it will be HUGE, as we all know just how big Marvel movies generally are. Benedict Cumberbatch hinted at the enormity of the movie during an interview with Total Film.

“It is madness, for sure, what happens in our film,” Benedict Cumberbatch said. “It’s pretty full-on. And it’s big, man. It’s very, very ambitious. And if we bring it off, I think it could be one of the biggest [Marvel films] we’ve seen so far,” Benedict added while speaking about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The actor has taken the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home into consideration. The Tom Holland starrer opened the multiversal rift, which fans enjoyed thoroughly. Keeping that in mind, The Power of the Dog actor said, “It’s going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it’s got, we’re going to have success on the level of Spidey.”

We all know that Marvel has unlocked the formula of creating box office hits. With all the cameo rumours around Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the tease from Benedict Cumberbatch, it seems like MCU fans will be in for a treat.

