Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead – the directors of the recently released miniserie ‘Moon Knight’, shared what it was like working on the series and how it gave them the opportunity to go beyond the realms of storytelling.

While for Justin Benson the series presented a unique opportunity to explore an iconic superhero who has not yet had a live-action depiction, for Aaron there was something visually ambitious about making this series.

The series, which is written by Jeremy Slater, stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and is directed by Mohamed Diab and filmmaking duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Talking about the novelty of the series, Justin said, “‘Moon Knight’ is one of the last iconic superhero characters never attempted as live-action so there is a pressure to make you get it right. One thing we wanted to make sure we got right was that it had some images in the spirit of the great mind-bending imagery from the comics. We are particularly proud of how much dreamlike eye candy we could blend with the drama, humour and heart.”

‘Moon Knight’ holds darker and mature themes at its core and is laden with Egyptian mythology and iconography that feature a new genre of an MCU hero who is vengeful and complex.

Aaron Moorhead shared how the series takes a departure from routine tropes of a superhero story, “Beyond all that, there was an opportunity for working with colour, texture and light that are not often seen in traditional superhero stories. Old, ripped fabric, layers of dust, surreal landscapes of immense rocks under the moonlight, all among the magic of ancient traditions – there was something visually ambitious about making this the world of an outsider superhero.”

The series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday and is available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

