



The 76th British Academy Film Awards aka BAFTA 2023 was held earlier today (12:30 AM IST) at the Royal Festival Hall within London’s Southbank Centre and saw celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward. While the event saw the best British and international film win, it also saw ‘Black Widow’ actress Florence Pugh looking s*xy as hell!

The Don’t Worry Darling star walked the red carpet at this year’s British Academy Film Awards in a bold orange tulle gown that is sure to make heads turn and jaw drop. Though only the skin on her arms and bust-up is visible in pics, Florence looks way too s*xy. Scroll below to know more about her look and let us know what you think of it.

To BAFTA 2023, Florence Pugh took s*xiness to an all-other level by slaying an orange show-stopping gown by designer Nina Ricci. The vibrant-coloured strapless ensemble features oversized ruffles around her torso and an asymmetrical mermaid skirt with tiers of the same fabric creating a similar style in a circular manner from her knee down.

Complete with a short circular train, the material used for Florence Pugh happen to be transparent-ish in nature and gave the actress a s*xy semi-sheer bodice and upper skirt that showed off her tummy and toned legs in a hide-and-seek manner. The overlapping of the semi-sheer material – and what can only be a n*de or matching colour underwear, made sure that the actress didn’t fall prey to any wardrobe malfunction.

When it comes to styling the MCU superhero and her team opted for her hair done in a spiky updo resulting in it giving off a halo-like effect around her head. She accessorized the orange figure-hugging ensemble with an array of Tiffany & Co. jewellery like an understated diamond necklace, several rings, and small hoop earrings as well as a gold nose ring on the septum. Her makeup for the night consisted of a natural smoky eye with a mauve-pink lip and not much of anything else. Alas, we didn’t get a glimpse of her shoes.

Check out Florence Pugh’s BAFTA 2023 look here:

S*xy right!

From 1-10, how much do you rate Florence Pugh’s BAFTA 2023 look? Let us know in the comments.

