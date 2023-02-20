Anne Hathaway, the princess of our dreams has not only mesmerised us with her acting skills but also has shown us how to make an impact with fashion goals. She is in her 40s but who can tell? Have you seen her recently? Well, she is radiating beauty and I can’t help but fall in awe of her once again. Recently, she graced the Berlinale (Berlin Film Festival) red carpet looking all sultry and today I bring you her look. Check out below!

Anne enjoys a massive fanbase that loves and adores her. Even though Anne is quite active on social media, her fans have created quite a few pages on Twitter and Instagram, where they share updates about the Princess Diaries actress.

One of her fan pages shared a series of pictures on Twitter from her Berlinale red carpet look. In the photos, Anne Hathaway looked absolutely gorgeous as she wore a black sheer long dress that made us give a peek at her skin. However, the actress wore a skin-coloured monokini underneath the see-through outfit to save herself from any wardrobe malfunction. The neckline of the outfit features frills that gave an edge to the whole look. She added a pair of black latex gloves to complete the look.

Quite cheeky 🍑 pic.twitter.com/kSsx9zTOdr — Support Anne Hathaway in Eileen (@AnneHathabae) February 18, 2023

Anne Hathaway flaunted her round a*s through the outfit and showed off her ‘hot mama’ figure. She ditched any major jewellery and wore only a pair of earrings as she wanted to keep the focus on her outfit. For makeup, she opted for a full coverage foundation, blushed cheeks, winged liner, mascara-laden lashes and soft peach lip shade. She accentuated the look with a hairdo and left her curtain bangs open. She completed the look with black pump heels.

Mother pic.twitter.com/IftNiYUkfb — Support Anne Hathaway in Eileen (@AnneHathabae) February 19, 2023

Ageing who? Anne Hathaway – no way! She is literally ageing backwards. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts about her Berlinale modern princess look.

