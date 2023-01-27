Model and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski hits the headlines every now and then for her controversial personal life. Every other day, she can be seen with a different person in the city enjoying a casual romantic time ever since her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. However, now the model revealed that the shutterbugs and the paparazzi have been screwing up her dating game. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Since the divorce, Emily has been linked with a lot of popular Hollywood A-listers, including Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Jack Greer, DJ Orazio Rispo, and the list goes on. However, the model doesn’t want to commit to any relationship which is why she is still in her casual dating game.

Now, in the latest episode of her High Low podcast, as reported by Page Six, Emily Ratajkowski revealed that it’s the paparazzi that have been ruining her casual dating game. She said, “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing. Any time I go on another date, everybody knows. So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks.”

Emily Ratajkowski further revealed that she also doesn’t want to know whether the men she’s seeing go out with other people or not. This is the reason cited by the author which gives her “so much anxiety” and finally she ends up feeling “embarrassed” and ‘apologizing’. She said this has been very ‘tricky to navigate’ for her.

As Emily Ratajkowski got out of her previous marriage not long ago, she doesn’t want to feel the pressure of being committed to someone too soon. She said that because of this a lot of her romances broke off and a few she halted because the news, “got out there too fast, and the pressure of it all became so heightened.”

For the unversed, Emily was in a romantic relationship with Brad Pitt when she was seen with another man and they split off. The same happened with Pete Davidson as well. Now, what are your thoughts about Emily’s controversial dating life and her opinion about the same? Let us know in the comments!

