Jackie Chan is one of the popular international stars well known for his slapstick acrobatic fighting style, comic timing, and innovative stunts. His fans love to be around him because of his outgoing and warm attitude. However, Michelle Yeoh had a different opinion about him.

Yeoh is currently basking in the spotlight after being nominated for Best Actress in the 95th Academy Awards for her outstanding performance as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. As the Supercop actress rose to fame, we stumbled upon an old interview wherein she spoke about Jakie Chan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the old interview, Michelle Yeoh straight up began dissing Jackie Chan. She referred to Chan as a “male chauvinistic pig” and was angry over Jackie Chan’s controversial claims and statements. She even spoke some blunt truths for the Rush Hour actor.

When the Malaysian actress appeared on David Letterman’s show, the host-comedian asked her whether it was Jackie that brought her into the world of cinema. She laughed it off and said, “Actually he’s a male chauvinistic pig. Jackie and I are very good friends. I say this to him you know? to his face. He always believes that women should stay at home and cook and don’t do anything and be the victim except for Michelle!”

Michelle Yeoh did not stop there and further stated that Jackie Chan knows that she can kick his butt if he interfered with her too much. “Except for Michelle, now he said because I would kick his butt,” she said.

Yeoh is best known for performing her own stunts in the Hong Kong action films that brought her to fame in the early 1990s. She has appeared in films like Memoirs of a Geisha (2005), Reign of Assassins (2010), Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011), Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (2016), and romantic comedies like Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and Last Christmas (2019).

The Chinese-Malaysian actress was also seen in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

Must Read: Gerard Piqué Makes His Relationship With Clara Chia Marti Instagram Official, Shakira Fans Go Berserk!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News