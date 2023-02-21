Margot Robbie is one of the most versatile actresses and her performance in The Wolf of Wall Street is still remembered by the fans. As it was one of her first big films that made her famous all over the world, she gave everything to prepare for her character. Margot even went on to slap Leonardo DiCaprio during her audition while she was in her character which left everyone speechless.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Wolf Of Wall Street was released in 2013 and went on to bring Margot into the spotlight. Her character, Naomi Lapaglia, the second wife of the real-life Wall Street mogul Jordan Belfort (who was played by Leonardo DiCaprio) had many s*x scenes in the movie. Read on to find out more about it as she details her scene in the movie.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Margot Robbie talked about having s*x on a pile of money. She said it was “not as glamorous as it sounds”. She says, “I got a million paper cuts on my back from all that money! It’s not as glamorous as it sounds. If anyone is ever planning on having s*x on top of a pile of cash: don’t.”

Margot Robbie later went on to explain how “real money is a bit softer” and added, “but the fake money is like paper, and when I got up off the bed, I turned around to get my robe and everyone gasped” The Wolf of Wall Street actress later revealed that, “And they said, “You look like you’ve been whipped a million times. Your back is covered in a thousand red scratches.”

The movie became popular for its eccentric chemistry between Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio. During the filming of The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot was just 23 years old and later she made her mark in Hollywood.

