Christopher Nolan’s biographical film ‘Oppenheimer’ dropped its first poster, promising a blockbuster in the making. The film is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Advertisement

Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist, was regarded as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’. He was heading the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War II and it was there that the atomic bomb was first developed and tested.

Advertisement

The poster showcases a silhouette, presumably of lead actor Cillian Murphy, as he stands at the core of the mushroom cloud caused when the atomic bomb was dropped on the Japanese cities of HIroshima and Nagasaki on August 6, 1945. It showcases the devastation brought about by the bombing.

Nolan has returned to the director’s chair after his last outing ‘Tenet’. The film stars a powerful lineup of Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek.

Universal won a bidding war for the project, Nolan’s first movie in years not made with his longtime studio home, Warner Bros., according to ‘Hollywood Reporter’.

Murphy, who commands a huge fan following thanks to the web series ‘Peaky Blinders’, has earlier worked with Nolan in films such as ‘Inception’, ‘The Dark Knight’ franchise and ‘Dunkirk’. This is the first time, however, that Murphy is working in a Nolan film as the lead.

As per Deadline, Thirlby previously joined a star-studded ensemble that also includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Olli Haaskivi, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, Michael Angarano, Guy Burnet, Danny Deferrari, Matthias Schweighfer, Gary Oldman, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Devon Bostick, Trond Fausa, Christopher Denham and Josh Zuckerman.

‘Oppenheimer’ is set to debut in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s Wife Nicole Kidman Suffered A Miscarriage Around The Time He Abruptly Announced Their Divorce, Here’s What The Reports Once Said

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram