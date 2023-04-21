Miley Cyrus became a pop-culture queen and youth icon when she starred in Hanna Montana. While people still love her amazing vocal skills, her ‘Disney star’ image has definitely changed over the years. Now she is known as one of the most fierce celebrities in Hollywood who always speaks her mind. She once talked about her vocal surgery and weed addiction in the most candid way. Scroll on to learn more.

During the show’s initial days, Miley was smoking an insane amount of weed and had no intention of stopping. She, however, did after her vocal surgery. The singer has often talked about her addiction and path to sobriety, and she once discussed how smoking affected her voice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milkey Cyrus became a household name with her show Hannah Montana which got nominated for Emmys in 2008. During the peak of her career, the actress had a hard time finding work-life balance as she was attending school and making a name for herself. It was also the time when she started smoking pot vigorously. In her interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, she talked about it and said, “You know, at one point, again, it went from—it was school, then it went from, you know, ‘How much weed can I actually smoke and still play a teenage superstar on the Disney channel?’” She answered herself and said, “More than you would f*cking think!”

She had further added then that she was sober for a few months and said, “I’ve been sober since the—pretty much the vocal surgery kinda did it for me. Because I just learned so much about the effects, which again you’re not taught. It’s not really the drinking. It’s staying up all night, you know, once you have your drink you end up smoking.” Miley Cyrus had vocal surgery in 2019 as smoking affected her voice.

Later, while talking to SiriusXM’s Radio Andy once, the Flowers singer revealed that her mother reintroduced her to weed. She said, “My mom got me back on it. When I’m just working, I don’t think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware-and-as-present, so I don’t smoke when I work.”

For more such news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kim Kardashian Flirted With John Cena On SNL, “I’m Really Going To Need You To Figure Out This Wife Situation..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News