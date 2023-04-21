Chris Evans is one of the most good-looking actors in the showbiz industry who is mostly known for his portrayal of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. The superhero fandom is yet to accept that a new actor will replace him as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, while we won’t see him wielding the shield, the actor expressed his desire to join the Bond franchise in an uncanny role.

After the departure of Daniel Craige as the Bond agent, the franchise has been looking for an actor for a long time. Various A-List names have been rumoured to join the franchise, but nothing has been made official by the production. However, as the Captain America actor has expressed his desire for the casting, do you think Barbara Broccoli, the movie producer, should reach out to Chris Evans?

During the promotional spree of his upcoming action drama, Ghosted, Chris Evans was at the WIRED Autocomplete Interview with Ana De Armas. The No Time To Die actress shared her experience of playing the Bond Girl. Upon the topic of James Bond, a person from the production asked, “Do you know someone who you would want to be the next Bond?,” to which Chirs Evans instantly responded by saying, “I’ll do it”.

Ana De Armas shockingly reacted and asked, “uggh! Do you?” Chris Evans adds, “I thought you were gonna say the next Bond girl. The joke would have been funnier, then”. The actress later says she wants Paul Mescal to play the next Bond. However, the Captain America actor wanted his fellow MCU star Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play the secret agent.

Let us know who do you think will be a perfect cast for the next James Bond. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

