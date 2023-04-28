Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most respected celebrities all across the globe. After delivering some power-packed performances in Bollywood, she went on to make her name in the West as well. She is an inspiration for many modern women out there who wants to live their life on their terms. Be it starting all over again in Hollywood to marrying a younger man, she has proved the power lies within you, however, she was not always as confident as she is right now. The actress recently opened up about how she felt out of place when she first moved to the US for studies. She revealed that she used to have her lunch in the washroom. Scroll below to read the details!

Priyanka, who is known for her unshakable confidence, was once quite low on her confidence. Over the years, she worked on herself and inspired others as well. Recently, she has always remained her own hype girl, and that has really helped her to navigate crazy situations in her life.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has, over the years, talked about her horrific experience as a teenager when she first moved to the US. Recently, on the Today Show, the actress revealed how the first few weeks were quite traumatic for her and later, how she overcame her fears and became her own hype girl. She said, “I used to have my lunch in the bathroom, inside one of the stalls because I was so nervous. I didn’t know how to go to the cafeteria and get food; I would get Dortios from a vending machine. I had go to the bathroom, quickly eat, and go to my class, so I didn’t have to meet kids.”

The actress further added that it felt more like a non – American than an Indian. Priyanka admitted that she tried to fit in by changing a lot of her identity. She had to explain to her peers why she wasn’t allowed to date or go out a night as she came from a conservative family. However, later, she gained confidence and adjusted herself.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently featured in the spy series Citadel and the series is receiving mixed reviews.

