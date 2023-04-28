Harry Styles recently updated the One Direction fans, on whether there will be a reunion or not. The singer/actor was formerly a part of the band, comprising of Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne. For the past few days, there have been rumours going on that the boys will re-unite in this recent interview but it turned out, to be only Harry. The former band member, however, did address the elephant in the room and spilt the beans on it. Keep reading to know what he said.

For those who are not aware, in 2015, Harry, Zayn, Liam, Niall, and Louis went their separate ways to pursue individual careers. Since then, their fans have been waiting with bated breaths to see the gang together again. Luckily, they have maintained their friendship, which helps in keeping the chance to see them together again someday.

For the past few days, there have been rumours circulating on the internet that One Direction would reunite in the final episode of James Corden’s The Late Late Show. Unfortunately, that did not happen, and it was only Harry Styles who graced the show in the final episode. Styles addresses the question that has been on everyone’s mind, when are the boys going to reunite? When will the fans get to see them together again?

Former One Direction member, Harry Styles, gave a dicey answer which is neither a yay nor a nay. He said, “I fear that it’s not a yes or no question. I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

Meanwhile, The Late Late Show, hosted by James Corden, came to an end after a long run of eight years. The last episode was aired on Friday.

On the other hand, Harry Styles earlier this year won the Album Of The Year award at Grammys 2023, for his solo album ‘Harry’s House’. He took home a total of three awards that night, including one for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

