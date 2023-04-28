Nicole Kidman and Hollywood star Tom Cruise were one of the most talked about Hollywood couples who were deeply in love. After being a true ’90s power couple, their romance didn’t last, but their relationship remains a fascination for movie fans worldwide. However, as they parted ways, Nicole Kidman once took a sly dig at Tom Cruise’s height when she seemingly made fun of it.

Both the Hollywood stars first met in early 1990 while filming Tony Scott‘s Days of Thunder, in which Tom played race car driver Cole Trickle and Nicole appeared as his love interest, Dr Claire Lewicki. The mission impossible was fresh from his divorce from his previous wife, Mimi Rogers, and he married Kidman in December 1990 during a private ceremony held on Christmas Eve.

However, as they ended their marriage, Nicole Kidman once appeared on Late Show with David Letterman in August 2001 and made a subtle comment about Tom Cruise, whom she had just divorced. While seemingly taking a dig at her ex-husband, she said, “Well, I can wear heels now,” and ended up having a burst of laughter. Following the incident, even Letterman and the studio audience break into laughter at the subtle dig at Cruise’s height, and Kidman makes a coy facial expression saying, “Let’s move on.”

The host of the show replied, “Wow. wow. That’s gonna cost you,” and moved on to the next topic. Kidman’s comment just added the list to numerous jokes that have been made about the Top Gun: Maverick actor’s height. However, this time, it seemed l a little personal as it was around a year since they had their divorce.

Both celebrities never officially disclosed the reason for ending their marriage. However, they have always avoided talking about each other in recent times as they have moved on in their respective careers.

