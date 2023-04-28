Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry and is currently on a promotional spree for her show ‘Citadel’ which releases today. The show, directed by Joe Russo, also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci in pivotal roles. But that’s not why she’s making headlines right now but for her awkward makeout scene in her film ‘Love Again’ and how Nick Jonas pitched in for a random guy she was supposed to kiss in the movie. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Priyanka and Nick are one of the most successful couples in showbiz, with a massive fan following. The couple shares a daughter named Malti Marie, whom they welcomed through surrogacy last year.

The actress has now appeared on the US chat show Live with Kelly and Ryan and spoke about her ‘awkward makeout’ in Love Again and how she was supposed to kiss a random guy, not her husband, Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra said, “Thank God! Thank God it (their makeout scene) was my husband. The scene was written originally in the movie, which stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in her first acting role by the way, which I am surprised by.”

Priyanka Chopra added, “The scene was written that it was a bad online date. With this guy I am eventually like ‘Take it slow (gesturing with her hands that she tried to keep him away)’. And he starts licking my face in slow motion. And this is during Covid-19 (pandemic), and they had to cast a random guy to do it. I was just dreading that. I am okay with no saliva in these situations, especially with someone you don’t know.”

The Citadel actress further added, “Nick happened to be in London. Because I was going to be there for a-year-and-a-half, he said ‘I will help you settle down’. So our director Jim (James C Strouse), was like ‘Well, since Nick is in town, and he is an actor, would you mind if we asked him (for the role of Priyanka’s date)’. And I was like ‘Yes! I will do it, I will ask him’. Because that was comfortable saliva. It is familiar.”

Haha, that’s a fun anecdote to share with the fans. What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra kissing Nick Jonas in Love Again instead of some random guy? Tell us in the space below.

