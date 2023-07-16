Angelina Jolie has achieved so much in her career that it’s hard to imagine her doing anything else. She was born to be a star, and she will always remain a star. While her professional life has thrived throughout, her personal life has been quite turbulent. And it all started quite early in her life. There was a dark phase during her teen years when she wanted to kill herself. In fact, she chose a strange way for it and hired a hitman to do the unthinkable task.

The actress did not have a smooth bond with her father, who left her mother and kids when they were young. It’s common knowledge that she struggled during her childhood, but what made Angie take such a drastic decision is still unknown.

Angeline Jolie had a tough time early in her career while establishing herself as a fine artist. In an interview with The Face, she revealed that she was contemplating ending her life, and she hired a hitman for it. She was barely nineteen years old at that time, and thankfully, the hitman refused to take her up on the offer and asked her to think about it. “He was a decent enough person and asked if I could think about it and call him again in two months. Something changed in my life, and I figured I’d stick it out,” the Eternals actress revealed.

She further explained why she considered hiring a hitman for the job and said, “With suicide comes all the guilt of people around you thinking they could have done something. With somebody being murdered, however, nobody takes some kind of guilty responsibility.” Angelina Jolie also explained that she did not wish to put anyone close to her guilt when she left the world.

“As insane as it sounds, I think a lot of people consider suicide when they’re young. I was very aware that so many people around me, like my mother, would feel as though they didn’t give enough or do enough if I’d taken my own life. so my solution to that was if someone else had taken my life – like in a ‘robbery’ – then it would be murder and it wouldn’t be that anyone would feel they’d let me down,” the Maleficent star had revealed.

It’s truly heartbreaking to think that one of the most successful artists of our time went through such a dark phase in her life once. We are glad that she’s doing better now.

