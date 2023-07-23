It was recently revealed that Hollywood star Johnny Depp took a loan of a whopping $10 million with the intention to save his lavish properties. This reminds us of the time when the expensive monthly expenditure of the actor got public. From splurging his hard-earned money on private jets to spending thousands of dollars on wines, Depp always had a knack for luxurious living. Scroll down to read the details.

Johnny Depp, on the work front, was recently seen in a movie called Jeanne du Barry which was screened at the coveted Cannes Film Festival. The actor recently also made news when his concert got cancelled after he was reportedly found passed out in his hotel room.

Circling back to the luxurious life of Johnny Depp, as per CNBC, the actor in 2017 was in the middle of a legal battle against his management company called The Management Group (TMG). Depp, who had raked-in $48 million in 2016, spent a huge chunk on his extravagant lifestyle. According to reports, the Hollywood star spent as much as $2 million a month. Apart from this, CNBC reported that Depp’s monthly bills, according to the lawsuit, included, “$30,000 on wine, $300,000 on staff, which included 40 full-time employees. The actor also spent $150,000 on his security and of his family. The lawsuit also stated that Depp spent $200,000 on a private jet.

In a later interview, Depp stated, “It’s insulting to say that I spent $30,000 on wine Because it was far more.” The Pirates of the Caribbean star, in his lawsuit, alleged that TMG mismanaged his finances which made him lose millions. Reacting to this, TMG claimed that Depp himself got into this situation.

TMG, as per the publication, revealed that Johnny Depp shelled out more than $75 million to buy and furnish 14 residences, which also included an entire village in France.

Depp then apparently tried to upscale the village with a church, a restaurant and several houses, costing him a dear $63 million. In 2004, Depp spent $3.6 million in 2004 in order to purchase an entire chain of islands in the Bahamas.

Speaking of the latest, Depp did confirm that he lost a massive $650 million fortune in the court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. And, if the reports are to be believed, it is all due to his lavish lifestyle.

