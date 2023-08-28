Alexandra Daddario has long been captivating fans with her enchanting beauty and ocean-blue eyes. The actress is known for her stint in the reboot version of Baywatch, The White Lotus, and True Detective among others. A true blue fashionista, Alexandra is known for her breathtaking red carpet appearances; from sheers to frills, her exquisite gowns are quite a thing in Hollywood. However, this one time, the actress sizzled in a blue swimsuit of our dreams, and today we are sharing a glimpse of the same with you.

Alexandra’s claim to fame came with her role in Percy Jackson’s film series which featured her as Annabeth Chase. Recently, she appeared in the Emmy Nominated series ‘The White Lotus’ and currently features in Mayfair Witches.

Alexandra Daddario can never say no to some me time in the pool. The HBO actress loves putting her gorgeous figure on display, sharing skimpy swimsuit pics on Instagram that fans including us cannot stop obsessing over. Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback picture of Alexandra on Pinterest and it is enough motivation for us to get by the Monday blues. The picture sees Alexandra showing her enviable curves in a blue bathing swimsuit as she strikes a sultry pose. Fresh out from a swim, her wet hair enhanced the s*x appeal of the look. The swimsuit cut out around the chest gave a glimpse into her b*usty cleavage, making us go green with envy.

The blue-eyed beauty was not seen wearing any makeup and let her charismatic aura woo the fans, and it did not disappoint. Her breathtaking gaze added to the enticement and we can easily say she is the Hollywood dream they write songs about. Take a look at Alexandra Daddario’s pic below:

Alexandra Daddario has always been known for putting her best fashion foot forward when it comes to playing dress-ups. Her distinct sartorial choices have made her a fan favourite and she can easily be termed one of the most fashionable stars in Hollywood.

