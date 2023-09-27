Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, both actresses have a weird sense of connection with their fates etched together when they made royal debuts on the same day with Om Shanti Om and Saawariya, respectively. The two actresses were pitched against each other for quite some time, more so because of a shared connection with Ranbir Kapoor.

In the course of time, DP emerged as a powerhouse performer while Sonam grabbed the spot as the ultimate fashion diva. But the two divas have again come face to face with their almost same outfits, nailing the pantsuit trend in their own way.

Sonam Kapoor recently opted for a black oversized pantsuit for an event. The actress kept her look minimal, letting her hair make a perfect fall on her defined shoulders. However, her b**bs eventually kept playing peek-a-boo as she made a risky bet on this loose blazer.

Sonam kept her accessories to the barest minimum as she donned tiny studs and a few finger rings. However, her perfectly manicured hands grabbed attention with white nail paint, a striking opposite of her outfit.

The Saawariya actress’ look went viral on Twitter (now X) in no time. Check it out here.

When you are open why to hide

Sonam Kapoor pic.twitter.com/f9PjS240Un — ActressExclusively (@ActressExclusi1) September 27, 2023

While Sonam chose this chic look, creating a sassy vibe, we instantly remembered another version of a perfectly fitted pant suit which was donned by Deepika Padukone in 2018. While Sonam went for the casual vibe, DP had a strict, no-nonsense boss lady vibe, ready to kill.

Deepika Padukone‘s pant suit was a perfect fit clinging to her cleav*age giving a full display to her assets while she went for straight hair with a side parting and smokey eyes. She accessorised her look with the perfect golden earrings giving her sleek look a killer perfection.

If you compare the two looks, while Sonam created a rather chilled aura with her look, Deepika had a sensuous vibe leading her s*xy outfit.

DP’s look was shared by a fan club on X.

deepika padukone slaying in a purple victoria hayes suit {cannes 2018} pic.twitter.com/P3BH4VAUnj — best of deepika padukone (@badpostsdeepika) April 26, 2019

Who will be your ultimate go-to inspiration to nail the pant suit trend? Who do you think nailed the look better than the other, Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone? Vote now.

Polls Sonam Kapoor Or Deepika Padukone - Who Nailed The Cleav*ge Revealing Coat? Sonam Kapoor

Deepika Padukone View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

