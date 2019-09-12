EXCLUSIVE! Producer Abhayanand Singh: “We Are In Very Good Times Where Content-Driven Cinema Is Getting Accepted”

Abhayanand Singh’s Golden Ratio Films have produced some amazing films like The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir, Nakkash and web series like Cyber Squad, Savukku and many others. Abhayanand founded the production house GRF along with Piiyush Singh and it has successfully managed to make its mark at the international level and different prestigious film festivals.

In an interview with Koimoi, Abhayanand Singh got candid about his production house, the kind of films he wants to produce and how he plans to venture on to doing more international films. When asked what changes he aims to bring with his production house, Singh said, “I think we are in very good times where content-driven cinema is getting accepted in the mainstream cinema as well as festivals. So what we would like to focus on is sensible stories and content-heavy stories into the mainstream world so that it could reach to a larger audience using digital platforms that exist today.”

Read the remaining interview below:

You have a good number of films under your banner. How do you decide which films you want to produce?

It’s very simple, whenever you hear a story or a concept which speaks to your heart, we take it. Once the story has reached your heart, then we get into the whole maps of it like what is the budget of the film, the star cast and the credibility of it, the director and the team behind it. A lot of consideration has to be done. But the main is it has to appeal to our hearts and the story and content have to be very strong.

Tell us about the upcoming films under your banner?

As far as our upcoming films are concerned, we have Bhosle which has travelled to more than 20-30 film festivals over the film and which is out for release. We have a psycho-thriller with Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapoor. We have a Marathi film called AB Ani CD with Amitabh Bachchan having a guest appearance and Vikram Gokhale in the lead. We have another film with Pankaj Kapoor which is called Sehar, a Tamil film called Maadati which is premiering at Bhutan. There are some films under pre-production. So by the end of the year, we will have 8 films which will release this year.

GRF produces multi-lingual films. How do you maintain the balance of promotions and distribution when you have different films under your banner?

We don’t think language is what limits or enhances a film. It is about a story. Some stories have universal appeal and they have to be told in different languages. Similarly, when we come across a great story, we come across a great film, no matter which language which it is in. We want to be a part of it, we are very greedy in that respect, we are hungry for good stories and good projects. Language is just a mode of communication and we’ve already seen the increasing trend of people watching films in different languages. It is a good time to be neutral time and be more focused on the kind of stories one wants to tell.

GRF has reached an international level too with its amazing content. Do you plan to more foreign language films?

The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir was our first international film. We have identified four more projects that we want to do. Some by ourselves and some in partnership with Hollywood studios. That will be announced probably in the next 3-4 months as these are under development. But we want to maintain a balance between Indian & non-Indian films for sure.

