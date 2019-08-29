Farah Khan Has A Point About Shahid Kapoor ‘Not Winning’ Awards For Kabir Singh!

While Kabir Singh has been accoladed as Shahid Kapoor’s best performance so far in his career, that film has also gained a lot of flak for being misogynistic in its nature. However, despite all the controversies that surrounded the film it has gone up to become this year’s highest grosser. Farah Khan recently predicted Kabir Singh’s future at the upcoming awards season.

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has a different prediction for Shahid and his film altogether. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Farah said that despite such a strong performance in the film, Kabir Singh will not win any awards for Shahid.

Elaborating on the same, Farah said, “Every person with a phone is a critic. On social media, random people are giving their critical analysis but it’s talking nothing about the film per se. There must be just one or two critics who evaluate a film like how was it shot, how was the direction, screenplay kaisa tha etc. I just feel that if your content is good and if people want to watch it, it will work. But it is harmful in some ways. Like I was talking to Shahid Kapoor. His film Kabir Singh has done so well. But because it got criticised so badly, I just feel that if he is going to win some award for it, then the organisers might have second thoughts looking at the barrage of criticism that the film got.”

When prodded if criticism really makes a difference to a blockbuster, Farah said, “But it matters to the person who made the movie. When you get a harsh review and when people are not willing to see the business of the film, forget its merit, the one who made it can get affected.”

For those living under the rock, Kabir Singh was a remake of Sandeep Vanga’s Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the title role. The film release on 21st June 2019 and has also become the years highest grosser.

