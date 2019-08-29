Mandana Karimi Is Enjoying Vacations In Turkey, Her Sultry Pictures Will End Your Day On A High Note

Mandana Karimi has made a big name for herself in Indian Television & Film Industry thanks to her Bigg Boss stint and movies like Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. She has also been hitting the news headlines then and now for raising the hotness quotient of social media with her sultry pictures and this time it’s no different.

Mandana is enjoying vacation time in Turkey recently and it has also brought happiness and cheer for her fans. The gorgeous model and actress is sharing her pictures and videos from her vacation with her fans on Instagram. Have a look-

Posting a gallery of two stunning pics wearing a swimsuit, Mandana wrote, “Happy place 🌴👙☀️ #holiday #turkey #sun #sandPhoto credits @sonia__ghn”

She captioned another selfie video as, Girls just wanna have sun ☀️ #turkey #sun #sand#bikini

Take a look at more pics and videos below:

Earlier, Mandana was in news for rejecting a web series offer for her pet dog Elvis.

“I got a call from one of the major production houses and they told me that they have a very interesting role for my pet dog,” Mandana said in a statement.

“I was taken aback. It was difficult for me to digest it and without giving it a thought, I said no. Shooting for films is a hectic task. With lights and gruelling schedules, it takes a toll on health,” she added.

Meanwhile, the former “Bigg Boss” contestant is recovering from a broken leg. She had to walk out of a web series where she was to portray the role of a lesbian.

