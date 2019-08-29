Sushmita Sen’s Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Wishes Her Daughter A Happy Birthday With This Heartfelt Note

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are giving major relationship goals these days. From attending the wedding of Sushmita’s brother together to the news of their own upcoming wedding, this new couple is painting the town red with their love.

Recently, Rohman took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt note for Sushmita’s daughter Alisah as he wished her a very happy birthday. Something that caught our attention is his nickname for her, which is ‘Tinga’. Along with a lovely selfie, he wrote, “Happy happy happy birthday to you my precious one, Alisah !! Gabdu has finally entered double digits (10) !!

You my wise one are gods gift to the universe ( pun intended) 😉

I love you so so much tingaa !! Rise & shine always 😇

#birthdaygirl #love #memories#maldives #birthdaytrip”

Sush also wished Alisah a happy birthday as she posted a cute picture of her along with a sweet note. “We enter double digits!!!!😍💃🏻😁💋 Happppyyyyy 10th Birthday to the love of my life!!! May God bless this gift called ‘Alisah’ with the best of health, happiness & the courage to be more of herself!!! 😇❤️💋💃🏻 I love you my Shona Maa!!! We are 10!!!! 👏👏👏😍😁❤️🎵yessssssss!!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!!!” she wrote.

Earlier this month, talking about the decision of adopting two girls, Sushmita said that it was one of the wisest decisions of her life.

Speaking at an event, she said, “In the (case of) natural birth, mother and child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood.”

