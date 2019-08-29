Kartik Aaryan & Deepika Padukone Have The BEST Hairdo, Suggests Audience Poll!

Kartik Aaryan is known for his blockbuster films, his great comic timing, his good looks and for being thorough professional. On social media, Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talked about actors for his hot (shirtless) pictures and his mane. Yes, after a long time, men have finally found a pioneer for a great hairdo.

Hashtags like #HairLikeKartik is currently trending where boys all over the nation try to copy his sexy out-of-bed hairstyle. Well no wonder, when India’s leading film magazine ran a poll across the nation to know which actor has the best hairdo, and it was Kartik Aaryan.

“Kartik Aaryan’s hairstyle has his own life,” ace filmmaker Karan Johar said on his chat show. His messy and yet so sexy hair grabs all the eyeballs and girls easily fall for him (now you can’t blame Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday).

When a popular film magazine ran a youth poll to find out who’s hair they find the most sexiest, it was Kartik who topped the list. His pompadour made him win the poll with 39.6% votes, leaving Shah Rukh Khan’s classic hairstyle (35.2%) and Ranveer Singh’s crazy locks (20.1%) behind. Men love to copy his hair and girls are just going gaga about his hairdo. So, he’s easily a winner here.

Topping the actress’ list of best hair is Deepika Padukone. Deepika for her long locks won the poll with 44.8% and has beaten Kareen Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. So top-lining this mane poll are Kartik and Deepika.

Kartik Aaryan is quite popular among the youth. His forthcoming films like Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are looked forward to with bated breath. This boy is on the right track and he’s easily the rising superstar of our nation.

