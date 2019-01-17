Pati Patni Aur Woh Makers Vs Taapsee Pannu: Here’s What The Both Sides Have To Say!

After impressing the audience with her performances in movies like Pink and Mulk, Taapsee Pannu became one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. Recently, it was heard that the actress will play a pivotal role in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. But as per the latest reports flowing in, the actress has been arbitrarily axed without prior information. After Taapsee expressing her disappoint over the issue, now the makers have released an official statement and here’s what it states.

In several reports, the actress has shared that she liked the script as well as gave a verbal nod and was the first one to be approached by the makers. She also adjusted her schedule to provide maximum dates to the project but it came as a shocker when she heard of being removed from the remake, without any prior information. Taapsee even contacted the director and was surprised by the fact that even Mudassar wasn’t aware of the reason behind her removal.

On the other hand, a joint official statement from the Producers of Pati Patni Aur Woh – Bhushan Kumar & Juno Chopra states, “When a script is locked, every director or producer approaches actors for the casting of the film, it is a basic protocol followed by almost all filmmakers. Similarly, for our upcoming project – Pati Patni Aur Woh, we reached out to many actors, who we thought could be our potential protagonists in the film. The versatile actress Taapsee Pannu was one of the many actresses we had approached for one of the leading ladies in the film. However, we as Producers have never made any commitment to her.

We would like to clarify that our casting was purely done on the basis of who suited the characters to the tee. Tapasee is an extremely talented actress and we would love to work with her in future. We will soon make the official announcement for the final cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh.”

Now with so much confusion, we’re not sure to who’s right and who’s wrong but all we can hope for is this feud to settle soon.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!