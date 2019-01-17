Brahmastra: Let’s Say ‘Shava Shava’ As Our ‘Badtameez Dil’ Can’t Wait To See Amitabh Bachchan & Ranbir Kapoor Grooving Together!

What if we say that the makers of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s fantasy fiction Brahmastra has more in the kitty that you’re expecting from it? After multiple reasons that’s arousing our curiosity – starting from top-notch starring actors, a KJo production, two most wanted leading ladies from the industry to lovebirds Ranbir & Alia’s first movie together, the makers have come up with another reason why you can’t miss out on this one!

If reports in an article published by the entertainment portal, Bollywood Hungama, are to be believed – the team is shooting for a super peppy dance number which will showcase Ranbir and Big B shaking a leg together. While other details regarding the song is under wraps, one thing that’s come out is that it’s going to be high on VFX and will be choreographed by none other than Farah Khan. Are you in for the fun?

From a time where we saw Rishi Kapoor & Amitabh on-screen to today, when we’re anticipating this movie of the former’s son with Amitabh, one thing that doesn’t further need a proof is the fact that AB is evergreen!

Brahmastra is a fantasy film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. It is scheduled to release on Christmas 2019.

The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

When asked Mouni about her work experience with all these actors, she said, “I feel very grateful and lucky to have worked with these people. All of them have been extremely supportive. They all are such giving actors so every day, I thank them and the god.”

